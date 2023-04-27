Biden grilled by reporter about his age: 'I can't say the number'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Biden addresses questions about his age and poor polling during a joint press event with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. #foxnews #americareports
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html