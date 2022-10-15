Judgment's Hand Still Falls 10-15-22 @7:22pm

A word from Father God concerning the hand of his judgment that is still falling and still to come upon our world and nations.

Matthew 11:15 He that hath ears to hear, let him hear.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Prayer Email:

[email protected]

Donate Links:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords

YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell