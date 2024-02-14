Apocalypse Watch E140: Biden's Cognitive Acuity Clearly Declining

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes speculate why an online AI would post data with dates in the future. A list of Republican Senators who sold us out for Ukraine money. Biden's mental fitness for the office is clearly in question. And, another good laugh at the criminal media bloodbath as Paramount, which owns CBS, lays off 800 workers.