© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ashley Biden Confirms Diary Is Real | The First
It's been a while since we first heard the rumors of Ashley Biden's incriminating diary, but today, official audio of her confirming the existence of it validates everyone's suspicions. Project Veritas first came into possession of the diary as far back as Fall 2020, when the FBI decided to pay some journalists a visit at their home. Liz Wheeler gives her reaction to the story.