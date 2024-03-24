BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Moscow Massacre - Tarot Read With Laura
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
76 views • 03/24/2024

Laura asks the cards to shed some light on the latest terrorist attacks in Russia which resulted in a large number of innocent civilian lives being lost, with many more seriously injured. Laura has connected several dots that indeed show some interesting results.


Video Source:

Laura's View & Tarot Too

Closing theme music:

'Tranquility' by David Renda

Fesliyan Studios

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXlV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Laura's View And Tarot or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sun22:50

russiaukraineterroristsmoscowterrorist attacksterrorist bombings
