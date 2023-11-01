Truth-social Keep Deleting/removing/Hiding this following the #Rules of the #JUDAISM OF THE #TORAH #JUDAISM IS #SUBSERVIENCE TO #GOD THAT'S WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT!!!!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
75 Years Every Day Almost you have #PALESTINIAN #DEATHS AND #SUFFERING
BUT WE AS #JEWS Do take this in to consideration : following the #Rules of the #JUDAISM OF THE #TORAH following the #Rules of the #JUDAISM OF THE #TORAH #JUDAISM IS #SUBSERVIENCE TO #GOD THAT'S WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT!!!!!! #JUDAISM Religion of 300 Years WHILE #ZIONISM IS A MERE 150 years to Transformation to #nationalism, Political Movement , Materialistic Movement IT WAS STATED BY THE #JEWS WHO ARE NON-RELIGIOUS AND THEY'RE SIMPLY INCORPORATING USING THE NAME #ISRAEL AND THE STAR OF DAVID AND CLAIMING THAT IS'S {#ISRAEL} GIVE TO THEM BY #GOD