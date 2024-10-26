Israeli F-35 over Jordanian airspace prior to the attack on Iran, last night.

Saudi Arabia condemns the military targeting of Iran, calling it a violation of sovereignty and international law.

Russian Foreign Ministry on Israeli airstrikes against Iran:

➡️The escalation between Israel and Iran poses real threats to stability and security in the region.

➡️Russia calls on all involved parties to exercise restraint and cease violence, expressing readiness to work with everyone to reduce confrontation levels.

➡️It is essential to stop provoking Iran into retaliatory actions and to break the cycle of uncontrolled escalation.

➡️No information has been received regarding casualties or injuries among civilians, including Russian citizens residing in Iran.









