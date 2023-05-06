BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Raytheon, SENSR, and AWIPS - Combining Weather and National Security
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 05/06/2023

#AMS2018 #ENMODAA https://climateviewer.com/enmod/ HAARP and the Sky Heaters https://climateviewer.com/haarp/


Raytheon SENSR:

 • Raytheon Works to...

https://youtu.be/0QFBdPUujk0

Raytheon AWIPS:

 • Environmental Int...

https://youtu.be/5YuLxfMAZWc

21st Conference on Planned and Inadvertent Weather Modification #AMS2018

https://ams.confex.com/ams/98Annual/webprogram/21WXMOD.html

AMS INTERVIEW VIDEO PLAYLIST:

https://climateviewer.com/tags/ams2018/

 • 21st Conference o...

Video Recording by Jerry Day Productions:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfN7m5OaSZKQqnI6owEv7IhDXOk_LcorY

The Environmental Modification Accountability Act #ENMODAA

https://climateviewer.com/enmod/

ClimateViewer News (blog)

https://climateviewer.com/

ClimateViewer 3D (map)

http://climateviewer.org/

Weather Modification History (timeline)

https://weathermodificationhistory.com/

About Jim Lee:

https://climateviewer.com/about/

ATTACK IDEAS, NOT PEOPLE!

https://climateviewer.com/propaganda/

SUPPORT ME ON PATREON!

https://www.patreon.com/climateviewer

If you appreciate my hard work, buy me a coffee:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/climateviewer


PLEASE SUBSCRIBE

/ jimlee-climateviewer

https://www.youtube.com/@climateviewer/videos

/ r3zn8d

https://www.youtube.com/user/R3zn8D


Shared from and subscribe to:

ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Keywords
newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy