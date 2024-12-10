CTP No Cannot Rest Pt 2 (20241214 S2E78) BTS/SP Video

CTP S2E78 NOTES ( listen (Sat Dec 14 2024 and thereafter) at:

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2E78) "No You CAN NOT REST (part 2 of 2)"

Evil, The Left, want you to “take a long break” and while you go back to BREAD AND CIRCUS or whatever they will be looking to do all they can to undermine any progress you/me/we made/make or will hope to make as they will have Filibuster in USSenate as WE, the good guys; the ones who appreciate the brilliance of our Founders checks-and-balances; will keep it (after Left threats to kill it). You CAN NOT just go back to Sleep (Politically speaking) until next Election Cycle (MidTerms 2026, or worse until Election 2028 next Presidential cycle). In fact you need be as involved, in some respects more involved, in the supposed “off” Election years because that is the time so much can happen, so much needs to start happening like recruiting and preparing new Candidates for the next Election cycle. You want rid of CINOs and RINOs? Off-years are the times need working to prepare get them ousted in Primary – sitting on Couch and only re-awakening to pay attention a few months before a/any General Election is way too late.

