Eric Prince, founder of the largest American PMC Blackwater, on Russian Forces

The Russians are very good at electronic warfare. A lot of American equipment - Javelin missiles, HIMARS, Copperhead, which are guided artillery shells - work for a week or two. And the Russians have figured out how to jam navigation or command communications, and it all goes down.
When you look at even what's happening in Ukraine, first of all, don't listen to the idiot politicians who say we destroyed the Russian army. No, we have used up a lot of material. The Russian army has gotten infinitely smarter. If you fired artillery at a Russian in March or April 2022, it would take him 1.5 hours to respond accurately. Now it's about 2 minutes. That means if you're shooting at them, you better sit in your car and drive away. Because otherwise they will get you.
Source @Slavyangrad
