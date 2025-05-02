© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In China an AI robot has been filmed trying to attack it's creator. AI is demonic, many videos on this on this channel. There is an ever growing army of these being created, ready to be filled with demonic AI. Part of Satan's army. Repent brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.