Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 24 – COVID-19 – MANDATORY VACCINATIONS? TIME FOR ACTION!
Insight
Insight
39 followers
Follow
177 views • 08/08/2023

Next: Part 25 – COVID-19 – TORTURE PROGRAM

https://www.brighteon.com/057fcc8a-0c7f-4099-84a2-2e3434c52be6

What can you do to beat the 1%? Enjoy this proactive episode in which we show you the true effect of mass demonstrations, signed petitions, and setting up groups of warriors who are not afraid to write or call those who do not serve the best interest of the 99%. The outcome of the above mentioned methods of action may surprise you! Furthermore, we show you why Ivermectin and HCQ had to be made illegal. That was the only way to push the mandatory vaccination narrative into effect. How? Why? What’s the connection with the Nuremberg Code and Article 32 of the 4th Geneva Convention? Why is this of vital importance to know? Watch this episode several times, so you know what to say when confronted with mandatory hospitalization, lethal hospital procedures and/or mandatory vaccinations!


With permission

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada, Scott Buckley, MaxkoMusic, Keys of Moon, Savfk

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/

Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gxzee45A4l3h/

