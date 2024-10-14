Zionist Colonists attack Burqa village east of Ramallah, Palestine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Burqa village east of Ramallah in the West Bank of Palestine, suffers daily attacks by Zionist Colonists. During the latest attack, the Colonists fired live ammunition at the villagers while they were performing their Friday prayers, and a youth was injured as a result. FPTV’s Momen Somrain interviews Sail Can’an, Burqa village council chairman, about the attacks.
Filmed: 12/10/2024
