ISRAEL IS A DEMONIC NATION - Candace Owens with Tucker Carlson, clip 3 👍

ISRAEL IS DEMONIC NATION – CANDACE OWENS - (clip 3 of Candace with Tucker Carlson)

The American journalist rages against Washington’s unwavering support for Israel:

"Israel's controlling our government… I don't think we've been a sovereign nation since they shot JFK. Everything they're doing is demonic. I will never support Israel after what they've done to these children – the starvation campaign… they're playing hunger games, throwing food and killing people just to see who survives."

Owens even calls on Jewish Americans to question decades of propaganda forcing loyalty to what she calls a "demonic state" – asserting morality must come before blind allegiance.