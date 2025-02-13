They Are Hiding This From You

Gavin Newsome received millions from companies and then gave them billions in contracts. Now those companies are part of the Build Back Better scheme making billions more while the governor leaves victims with nothing after causing their home insurance policies to be cancelled 2 months before the LA fires.



Depopulation is happening and the elites are creating more wars, firestorms, hurricanes, famines, disease, crime, poverty, etc.



When people have had enough, they will accept an offering of CBDC's that promises to return peace and prosperity to all. But in doing so they will empower the controllers to impoverish anyone who opposes them.



The serpents don't want decentralized state-owned currencies, strong healthy people, and unbiased reasoning AI. They want CBDCs that can be revoked, sick, weak, and dying sheep who trust the "science", and woke programmed AI.



Presented by AI BEAST



https://shawncoreyauthor.com/

Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/AI-BEAST-SHAWN-COREY/dp/0973438673/

Google Play Audio: https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAEDSvGv8qM

Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ai-beast-shawn-corey/1145483961?ean=2940179921240

Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1555584