Millions of crickets engulf Nevada town

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Swarms of Mormon crickets have descended on swaths of rural Nevada, blanketing roadways, alarming residents and probably fueling nightmares. The insects don’t sting or bite, but can cause damage to crops. Also, Nevada officials have warned that the piling up of Mormon crickets can result in slick roadways.
Mirrored - RT