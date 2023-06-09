EPOCH TV | RFK Jr. Hit With Shocking Censorship by Instagram

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
Robert F Kennedy Jr. Hit With Shocking Censorship by InstagramI had the opportunity to discuss with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is currently running for #president on the Democrat ticket.
According to the most recent CNN poll, around 20 percent of Democrat voters support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a presidential candidate.
But, If you happen to turn on CNN, MSNBC, CBS, ABC, or any other major networks, you might notice that they do not give Kennedy the time of day. Take a look at my interview with #Kennedy.
We discussed many of the topics that Americans are interested in.
