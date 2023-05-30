X22 REPORT Ep. 3081a - As The Economic System Breaks Down The People Are Now Turning To Alternative Currencies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3081a - May 29, 2023
As The Economic System Breaks Down The People Are Now Turning To Alternative Currencies
The climate change hoax has fallen apart, the predication are lies and the people see through them. The debt ceiling was another sideshow. The only way to rid ourselves of this is to remove the [CB] system. People are now turning to alternative currency.
