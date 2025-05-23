BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Paul Furber Tells the Truth About Violence in South Africa | 40K FootView Ep. 55
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
68 views • 3 months ago

Sean Morgan is joined by Paul Furber, a long-time resident of South Africa, to discuss the escalating crisis in the country. They delve into the targeted violence against Afrikaner farmers, the ANC government's controversial land expropriation policies, and the racial and ideological divides fueling the turmoil. Furber provides firsthand insights into the economic collapse, the failure of Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) policies, and the broader implications of South Africa's descent into chaos.


The conversation also explores the Trump administration's decision to grant refugee status to persecuted Afrikaners, the international backlash, and the deeper geopolitical strategies at play. Furber sheds light on the cultural clashes between group-based and individualist mindsets, the ANC's communist leanings, and the potential for balkanization or secession as solutions.


See this important analysis of South Africa's unraveling and what it means for global freedom movements.


trumpsouth africasean morgan
