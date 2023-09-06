BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Softball Featuring: 2024 Bethany Morrison Outfield and UTL (4.0 GPA)
Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube.

Featured course:
Building Offensive Players: Getting Them to Buy into Your Offensive Mindset
by Texas High School Coaches Association
https://tinyurl.com/BuildingOffense

On today's show we have an outstanding outfielder who can deliver the punch your program needs at the plate. And stick around for some bat weight tips from coach Charity Butler.

Video Credits:
2024 Bethany Morrison Outfield and UTL (4.0 GPA)
Horvat Recruiting Videos
@StaceyHorvat
https://www.youtube.com/@StaceyHorvat

Bat Weight - Charity Butler
FastpitchChat
@FastpitchChat
https://tinyurl.com/BuildingOffense
https://www.youtube.com/@FastpitchChat

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

softballncaa softballsoftball recruitingsoftball videohigh school softball
