Interspecies Peace and Intuitive Animal Communication with Eleni Gkikakis

Eleni Gkikakis and Brian Ruhe discuss their experiences with animal communication and interdimensional beings, emphasizing the importance of respecting and prioritizing the well-being of animals. Eleni's website is https://www.interspeciespeace.org/





They share personal insights and methods for connecting with animals, and explore the innate ability of humans and other species to communicate intuitively. They also discuss the practice of intuitive interspecies communication, the importance of understanding and appreciating the playful nature of animals, and the possibility of communicating with extraterrestrial beings. Throughout the conversation, both speakers highlight the importance of empathy, integrity, and unconditional love in fostering a deeper understanding of the interconnectedness of all living beings.

Animal communication and interspecies connections.

•

• Eleni shares her experience of being born in Greece, studying in the US, and communicating with animals through her work.

• Eleni Gkikakis Interspecies Peace shares her personal journey from corporate advertising to advocating for animals and nature, and now using her skills to help others.

• She wants to learn from Brian Ruhe and others with interspecies connections, and see if she can bring anything valuable to their work.

Interspecies communication and unexplained phenomena with Eleni Gkikakis.





• Eleni shares her experiences communicating with nature and animals as a child in Greece, and her interest in unexplained phenomena as a teenager.

Animal communication and spirituality.

• Eleni Gkikakis shares her experiences with interspecies communication, including receiving messages from spirits and animals.

• She initiates communication with animals for humans through a combination of intuitive skills and shamanic training.

• Eleni Gkikakis communicates with animals remotely, building trust and confidence to receive messages.

• She recently helped a friend communicate with their sick dog, asking about their preferences for treatment and end-of-life care.





Animal communication and understanding their needs.

• Eleni Gkikakis: Animal communication can validate human emotions & provide sign language for assistance.

• Brian Ruhe: Wants to communicate with his cat, but needs proper procedure & understanding of animal emotions.

• Eleni Gkikakis Interspecies Peace emphasizes the importance of clear communication with humans to ensure the well-being of animals.





• Whales offer wisdom, hope, and urgency for planetary change.

• Eleni Gkikakis discusses the urgency and anxiety of the current situation, but also the importance of trusting in the process and connecting with the essence of other beings.

• Brian Ruhe is optimistic about the potential for AI to decode the language of whales, but Eleni emphasizes that intuitive interspecies communication goes beyond decoding sounds and body language.

Intuitive interspecies communication and its natural ability in humans and animals, with examples from the speaker's personal experiences.

• Eleni Gkikakis discusses intuitive interspecies communication as an innate ability passed down from ancestors.

• Eleni Gkikakis shares experiences of communicating with animals in dreams and awake life.





Interspecies communication and understanding between humans and other animals, including whales, dolphins, elephants, bees, and ants.

• Eleni Gkikakis: Octopuses communicate with collective intelligence, sharing immense knowledge and wisdom.

• Elephants and whales share similar communication patterns, with a strong connection and similarity in messages.

• Eleni Gkikakis shares her experiences communicating with insects like bees and ants, emphasizing the importance of gentle and careful handling.





Interspecies communication and animal reincarnation.

• Eleni Gkikakis explains that nature does not kill with greed, but rather for survival.

Interspecies communication and coexistence.

• Eleni Gkikakis argues for sustainable living and respect for animals.

• Eleni Gkikakis: Communicate with integrity, love, and purity of heart.

• Gkikakis and Brian Ruhe discuss interspecies communication, including applying it to higher realms.





Interspecies communication and the importance of intention.

• Eleni Gkikakis acknowledges fear but seeks to cultivate love and harmony with extraterrestrial beings.

• Gkikakis encourages humans to focus on preserving life and sharing with all species, rather than fearing loss.

• Brian Ruhe and Eleni Gkikakis discuss interspecies communication with ETs, including the importance of asking permission and respecting their sovereignty.

• Eleni Gkikakis suggests that people with psychic abilities may be able to communicate with ETs, and Brian Ruhe expresses interest in establishing an ongoing relationship with positive ETs.