The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. The Witch "Fooled" Around, and Found Out!

First off Warriors Of Light, I would like to commend the work that Sean Feucht is doing in the kingdom is nothing short of remarkable. Certainly, it's an inspiration to all of us to share the gospel in every opportunity!

On today's show, during one of his "Let Us Worship" stops in Times Square, a witch rushes the stage, I suppose to cast an evil spell on Sean and the event. As often seems the case the tables turn on this witch and the small band of atheists that show up to disrupt the event. God doesn't need violence, coercion, fear, and lies to change the world. Just willing souls leading with love and the power of worship. Let's Rock!

Sean Feucht Times Square Let Us Worship NYC - Witch Rushes Stage and Dozen of Protestors Show Up!

Torn Curtain by Joshua Simone

Daniel Band - Straight Ahead

Real 80s CCM

Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!

