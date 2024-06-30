© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider
June 28, 2024
Join Rabbi Schneider live as he shares his perspective on the June 27, 2024 presidential debate. Listen as Rabbi expresses his concerns about the current presidential candidates and how they are misaligned with our faith’s values. Rabbi urges viewers to look to God for guidance as they cast their votes this November.
**********************************************
** FIND JESUS – https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER – https://djj.show/281
** DONATE – https://djj.show/afu
**********************************************
Rabbi Schneider Responds to the Debate - Why I'm Crying Inside
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRn4VrFNoVQ