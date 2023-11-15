© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OP Freedom
Nov 15, 2023
Book of Enoch & The Bible Show Planets Are Living Wandering Stars
https://youtu.be/xfev-ivn320?feature=shared
Telegram https://t.me/OPFreedom
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GfDLsQSkt3zX/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3vjzmp-wandering-stars-spheres-of-deception.html