Russian products in the USA

Someone whines and writes that "there is no buckwheat in your Americas.".. Some people have a terrible habit of measuring everything with buckwheat. They probably got used to having nothing else to eat. They're running around here too, searching. Therefore, let's read and watch a video from personal experience, so that there is nothing to object...





I want to tell you a little bit about the products we Russians are familiar with here in the USA.





Who is from St. Petersburg and Moscow, we are spoiled by the assortment, I don't know how it is now, but while I was living in St. Petersburg, I didn't complain. There was a wonderful assortment at the Crossroads and at delivery, too, in the online store the Crossroads was pleasing.





What is the situation with the assortment here. I read that many people fear that they will be deprived of their usual diet here.





But there is everything here. Both European products and Ukrainian products, there are Belarusian products, there are products from the Baltic countries - sprats, for example... There are many products from Armenia. The borscht set is definitely available. I always bought Santa Bremor caviar, my husband makes a specialty dish - large mussels baked in the oven. And in St. Petersburg we always used Santa Bremor caviar. But here I found the same Ukrainian caviar and now I take only Ukrainian caviar, which, by the way, is cheaper. Lviv mayonnaise is also one of my favorites.





I have never encountered the problem of the lack of familiar products, although I am a little picky ... (not much).





Everything is here. And if not, then you will definitely find an analog. And as a Korean, I have plenty of space here, there are real Korean shops that are run by Koreans. This is important for us, in terms of assortment. There are no such stores in Russia. There are Asian ones (there are very few of them) where everything is Thai and Chinese, but there really isn't much Korean. And here, you go into such a store and how you ended up in South Korea. There are also Chinese shops, they have their own charm, there are already Peking duck and frozen bao-zi (steamed pies with fillings). What I like about Chinese markets is that the fish you choose will be cleaned and butchered in front of you. The meat will be butchered, as you say, right in front of you. The fish will also be fried, if you wish...





There are also negative aspects: chicken and pork are less tasty here than in Russia. But the beef is excellent. I forgot about kebabs, now my love is beef steaks...





I only miss the Far Eastern smelt, not the small St. Petersburg smelt, but the Far Eastern smelt. Well, maybe everything is in terms of products, the rest is all here!





The video is from a so-called Russian store, but I would call it a European one. This is my favorite store, where I buy 70% of our ration...



