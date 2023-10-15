Rep Andy Biggs: The DC UniParty does not want a Speaker who would threaten their status quo.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep Andy Biggs:DC - this town - is a cartel controlled town....
The DC Uniparty does not want a Speaker who would threaten their status quo.
We need a strong conservative for Speaker of the House!
@RepAndyBiggsAZ
