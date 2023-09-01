© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. MTG Vows to Not Fund Government without Impeachment Inquiry Vote on Biden
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene promised at a town hall event on Thursday that she won’t fund the government unless Congress does the following: impeachment inquiry vote on Biden, defund weaponization of government, eliminate COVID vaccines and mandates, and no funding for the war in Ukraine.
