Horrifying Moments! How Russia Lost Thousands of Troops During the Battle of Avdiivka

US Military News





Dec 17, 2023





Today, we delve into the complex and evolving situation in eastern Ukraine. Strap in for a comprehensive look at the recent developments in the city of Avdiivka. According to their reports, Russia has suffered "thousands of casualties" in the recent intense fighting in Avdiivka.





Avdiivka, a small city in eastern Ukraine, has been a focal point in the ongoing conflict that began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Over the past 21 months, this strategically important city has endured heavy damage, leading to a mass exodus of its residents.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWkrDzQXr8U