ACAPULCO SHORED: How, What, When and Why Acapulco Was Destroyed… And Who!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
819 followers
Follow
858 views • 10/28/2023

Acapulco got a direct weather attack and “scientists are baffled”. Hurricane Otis turned from mild to monster in record time, and scientists are struggling to figure out how — and why they didn’t see it coming. I know why, and I’ll tell you everything I know - come rain, wind, or laser fire. 


Hurricane Otis Recovery: https://hurricaneotisrecovery.com 

Hurricane Otis GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/8173f74e

Game Changers: https://dollarvigilante.com/gamechangers

Anarchapulco 2024: Reborn: https://anarchapulco.com

***** Sources for this video *****

Intro song: Geo-Engineering Song by trillion featuring LUCA

https://youtu.be/hTVmXFLWoH8?si=KtH1oq50jmxicqAy


Outro song: Official Video for “Hurricane” by Cannons: 

https://youtu.be/LZ2kSbSrDLs?si=xhcb-qsCvuKfYs3R


hurricaneacapulcootis
