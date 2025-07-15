While Tyrants legitimise each other with pathetic gestures, the irony of the Nobel Peace Prize is laid to bear to witness with your own eyes.

The only prize that should be given is to the Palestinians who resist Genocide everyday.



Source @Real World News

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net