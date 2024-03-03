Veteran suing the government over the Emergencies Act speaks out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Eddie Cornell, a Canadian veteran who had his bank account frozen for participating in the Freedom Convoy successfully sued the federal government resulting in a judge finding the invocation of the Emergencies Act to be unconstitutional.
Cornell and his lawyer Blair Ector are now suing the federal government in a civil suit for damages.
True North's Harrison Faulkner caught up with Cornell and Ector at CPAC in Washington DC last weekend.