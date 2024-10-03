BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights - Brace For Imminent Impact | 10/3/24
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
133 views • 7 months ago

-Economic (and other) impact is imminent affecting EVERYONE


-The economic and other storms may continue into early 2025 – prepare


- Baltimore bridge accident was no accident


- World going into another “covid like” shutdown and disruptions – scarcity of goods inflated prices


- Port closings will cause supply and inflation issues


- Heavy disruptions coming soon


- Long season of disruption with a long term recovery


- Election results not a quick matter come November 5th


- CCP and Cartels money piling into real estate schemes hurting the American people


- Flooding the economy to create hyperinflation of the USD


- Another insight into chemtrails


- Discussion about surface to air missiles and Trumps plane


- 100’s of methods of attacks are underway and increasing


- Make your covenant with and in alignment with God right away


- Cheyanne mountain discussed again – nuke codes still protected


- Nuclear threats and prevention addressed


- Questions from Patriots addressed – Kamla eligibility issues – EBS and more…


ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His clandestine assignments and self-imposed directives (many which are unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media. Thank you Juan for talking with me and our audience today. Learn more about Juan here: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/juan-o-savin/


CALL TO ACTION!


Patriot Q&A for Juan submit your questions here:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/contact/


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/


Keywords
chemtrailshyperinflationeconomic impactcovenant with godemergency broadcast systemsupply chain crisischeyenne mountainnuclear threatsinflation surgeimminent disruptionsport closuresscarcity of goodsbaltimore bridge accidentccp real estate schemescartel influenceelection uncertaintysurface to air missile threattrumps planekamala harris eligibilitycovid-like shutdownlong-term recovery
