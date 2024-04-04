First lady called out for sharing Biden's 'temper'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox News contributor Karl Rove joins ‘America’s Newsroom’ to discuss first lady Jill Biden’s denial of recent polling, protests at Biden 2024 rallies and independent moderate voters’ power in the election.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html