⚠️☣️TOXIC: Fluoride in our Water Supply | Where does the fluoride come from ? ☣️⚠️
SaturdaySealofGodMinistries
SaturdaySealofGodMinistries
5 followers
Follow
04/09/2023

We are silently being poisoned. I learned the health hazards of drinking toxic water back in October/November 2021. Ever since that time, I make my own water. I will upload a video on my process. 


Learn the truth about the poison they call fluoride that’s put in our water supply. Who asked for this? Thanks but no thanks daddy government……



FluorideAlert.org - https://fluoridealert.org/

STATEMENTS FROM EUROPEAN HEALTH, WATER, & ENVIRONMENT AUTHORITIES ON WATER FLUORIDATION - 

https://fluoridealert.org/content/europe-statements/

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS - https://fluoridealert.org/faq/

SOURCES OF FLUORIDE - https://fluoridealert.org/issues/sources/f-toothpaste/

STATE FLUORIDE DATABASE - https://fluoridealert.org/researchers/states/

CDC My Water's Fluoride (Is my local water being fluoridated?) **Take with a grain of salt - https://nccd.cdc.gov/DOH_MWF/Default/Default.aspx

TOP 10 WAYS TO REDUCE FLUORIDE EXPOSURE - https://fluoridealert.org/content/top_ten/


Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!

Find all SSoGM links below:

All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm

Email - [email protected]

Buy SSoGM Merch [Where clothing meets meaningful messages]- https://ssogm.myspreadshop.com

Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89

Saturday Present Truth (Substack) - https://carlettemck.substack.com/

BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1173531

Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw

Gab - https://gab.com/groups/53489

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries

Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm

Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt

poisontoxicfluoridewaterharmfulunnecessary
