Ex Californian Reacts to Newsom's Lies about State's Mass Population Exodus

Gavin Newsom recently appeared on Sean Hannity, and told half-truths about the exitus of population from his poorly manage state. The quality of life decreases, taxes rise, and people flee, it's pretty much that simple. Here I, as an ex California, dissect the lies.#newsom #hannity #california #leavingcalifornia





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more