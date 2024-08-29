How to Opt Out of Facial Recognition & Body Scans when Travelling within North America

This video provides specific step by step instructions on how to opt out of both the "ai" facial recognition, as well as body scans. While it is quite simple (you simply request to 'opt-out'), this video also:

- Includes real life examples

- Shows the relevant 'official' government documents you can use to opt out

- Points out a number of things you should be aware of when opting out

- Provides a number of reasons why you should want to opt out of both

- And provides specific step by step instructions on how to be effective within minutes





Transcript: http://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/20240828-opt-out-transcript.txt

Audio: http://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/20240828-opt-out-transcript.mp3

Video: http://truthsearchengine.com/uploads/20240828-opting-out-of-facial-recognition.mp4



