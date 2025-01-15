Complete Closure of All Entrances to the City of Nablus

.

The Zionist occupation forces closed all entrances to the city of Nablus and prevented cars from entering or exiting the city, in addition to conducting thorough inspections of vehicles and citizens' phones, which caused a severe traffic jam.

As part of the ongoing campaign of oppression against the Palestinian people, the occupation forces have closed all entrances and exits to the city of Nablus, preventing citizens from traveling between cities since this morning.

Interview: Mohamed Ramadan, one of the citizens passing through the checkpoints

Reporting: Faris odeh

Filmed: 11/01/2025

