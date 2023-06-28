BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Be Still My Soul | Kari Jobe | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Wayfaring Gal
15 views • 06/28/2023

Be still my soul, the Lord is on thy side

Bear patiently the cross of grief or pain

Leave to thy God, to order and provide

In every change, He faithful will remain


Be still my soul, thy best, thy heavenly friend

Through thorny ways, leads to a joyful end


Be still my soul, thy God doth undertake

To guide the future as He has the past

Thy hope, thy confidence, let nothing shake

All now mysterious shall be bright at last


Be still my soul, the waves and winds still know

His voice who ruled them while He dwelt below


In you I rest, in you I found my hope

In you I trust, You never let me go

I place my life within your hands alone

Be still my soul


Be still my soul, the hour is hastening on

When we shall be forever with the Lord

When disappointment, grief and fear are gone

Sorrow forgot, loves purest joys restored


Be still my soul, when change and tears are past

All safe and blessed we shall meet at last


In you I rest, in you I found my hope

In you I trust, you never let me go

I place my life within your hands alone

Be still my soul


In you I rest, in you I found my hope

In you I trust, you never let me go

I place my life within your hands alone

Be still my soul,

Be still my soul,

Be still my soul

Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. (Isa 41:10)



Keywords
salvationfaithlyricsspiritual musicpoeticwayfaring galbe still my soul
