Be Still My Soul | Kari Jobe | Lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Be still my soul, the Lord is on thy side
Bear patiently the cross of grief or pain
Leave to thy God, to order and provide
In every change, He faithful will remain
Be still my soul, thy best, thy heavenly friend
Through thorny ways, leads to a joyful end
Be still my soul, thy God doth undertake
To guide the future as He has the past
Thy hope, thy confidence, let nothing shake
All now mysterious shall be bright at last
Be still my soul, the waves and winds still know
His voice who ruled them while He dwelt below
In you I rest, in you I found my hope
In you I trust, You never let me go
I place my life within your hands alone
Be still my soul
Be still my soul, the hour is hastening on
When we shall be forever with the Lord
When disappointment, grief and fear are gone
Sorrow forgot, loves purest joys restored
Be still my soul, when change and tears are past
All safe and blessed we shall meet at last
In you I rest, in you I found my hope
In you I trust, you never let me go
I place my life within your hands alone
Be still my soul
In you I rest, in you I found my hope
In you I trust, you never let me go
I place my life within your hands alone
Be still my soul,
Be still my soul,
Be still my soul
*************
Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness. (Isa 41:10)