BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Who Holds The Keys To Where You Spend Eternity
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
38 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 4 weeks ago

Do You ever consider who will determine where you go at the moment of death? 


I mean that is the most important thing in your life nothing else matters. We are talking about where You will spend eternity right?


Rev 1:18 I am he that liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death.


That passage of scripture it crystal clear Jesus Christ holds the keys to Hell and where You will spend eternity.


What happens to everyone who ignores Jesus Christ and winds up in hell, then what?


Rev. 20:14-15 And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. Rev 20:15  And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.


John 3:16-17 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.


You are reservations for everything, better call the one who holds the keys.

Keywords
trumpnewsmoviemusicmedicalmoviestrailersongsfoodsgamingcookingsalsakaraokeasmrfunkgnarlygrowagarden
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy