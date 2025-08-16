Who Holds The Keys To Where You Spend Eternity

Do You ever consider who will determine where you go at the moment of death?





I mean that is the most important thing in your life nothing else matters. We are talking about where You will spend eternity right?





Rev 1:18 I am he that liveth, and was dead; and, behold, I am alive for evermore, Amen; and have the keys of hell and of death.





That passage of scripture it crystal clear Jesus Christ holds the keys to Hell and where You will spend eternity.





What happens to everyone who ignores Jesus Christ and winds up in hell, then what?





Rev. 20:14-15 And death and hell were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death. Rev 20:15 And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.





John 3:16-17 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.





You are reservations for everything, better call the one who holds the keys.