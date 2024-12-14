BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Ιερό" λόβ στόρυ
DAIMONES
DAIMONES
14 views • 6 months ago

Λέει η Ιεζάβελ του Κορωπίου ότι και "μεγάλοι άγιοι έμεναν με γυναίκες, όπως ο Άγιος Αθανάσιος" κτλ, και συμφωνεί και το καθηρημένο γιουσουφάκι. Καλά εδώ πήρατε την θέση του Χριστού και της Παναγίας, ὴ καλύτερα της Αγίας Τριάδος, αφού όπως λέει η Ιεζάβελ, εγώ, ο πατήρ Νεκτάριος κι ο (καθαιρεμένος) μη το ξεχνάμε, Ευφρόσυνος, είμαστε ένα,την θέση ενός αγίου δεν θα πάιρνατε; Τέλεια διαστροφή, καθαρή τρέλα, ανείπωτη μπόχα που ξεπερνάει και την οσμή απ΄τα ΧΥΤΑ στην Ψυττάλεια.

Jezebel of Koropi says that even "great saints lived with women, like St. Athanasius" etc., and the seated Yusufaki agrees. Well here you have taken the place of Christ and the Virgin Mary, or rather the Holy Trinity, since as Jezebel says, I, Father Nectarios and (deposed) let us not forget, Euphrosynos, are one, the place of a saint would you not take the place of a saint? Perfect perversion, pure madness, unspeakable stench that surpasses even the smell from the landfill in Psytalia.

Keywords
newschurchgreeceheresykoropiefrosynoskalypsodimitriadiillegal cult
