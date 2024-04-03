Last Night - Turkish police clashed with Kurds in eastern Turkey following municipal elections in Van

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turkish police clashed with Kurds in eastern Turkey following municipal elections in Van.
The newly elected mayor, backed by the PKK, declared support for the group and was subsequently arrested. Supporters of the mayor took to the streets, leading to confrontations with law enforcement.
According to local sources, the clashes are spreading to other Kurdish cities in the region as well.