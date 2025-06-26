What about wearables?

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



HHS Secretary Kennedy: My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within four years.

Clay Clark: Dr Judy Mikovits, you're a friend of Robert F Kennedy Jr he wrote a Foreword for your book, Plague of Corruption, and I want to give you the space and the place to break down what you believe. Robert F Kennedy Jr was trying to communicate.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: It was a tough one yesterday, when I saw it, when I heard that, I know what wearables can do to improve your health, nothing he said was wrong. See what the problem with wearables are currently is that, why don't we just take a child I know, a 17 year old child who has to wear a wearable for insulin and all of the data from the insulin goes straight to the CDC and the cloud, and he's injected whether he likes it or not, and whether he controls it or not. So the key there was Bobby Kennedy saying that everybody would wear one, but they're not connected to the Internet. The data doesn't go online. The data doesn't go back to the CDC. This young man who would like to nutrify and take control of his own health, is being injected at the will not of God, but of the CDC.

You know, we know who the god is of science, that's the cult called scientism. So when the data from the wearable is not in control of the person wearing it for the reason they think, and it can be by remote control, injected into you without your knowledge, permission, and when CPC, when the CDC, can go after the father of that 17 year old boy and put him in jail if he takes that wearable off. That is the problem!

06/25/2025 - ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v6vbhbb-dr.-mikovits-what-did-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-say-about-wearables-.html

Watch: RFK Jr. testifies before House on HHS budget request: https://thehill.com/video-clips/5365840-watch-live-rfk-jr-house-hearing-hhs-budget/

