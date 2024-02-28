BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Does the CIA WANT World War III? This Ukrainian Admission Suggests So
High Hopes
29 views • 02/28/2024

Glenn Beck


Feb 27, 2024


Many Americans have felt for a while now that, for some reason, Western leaders don’t want the war in Ukraine to end — and might even want it to turn into World War III. Glenn reads an article from the New York Times that sheds light on that possibility. In the article (which keeps reporting on alleged “secrets” that military leaders wouldn’t usually want leaked to Russia), Ukrainian military officials admit that the CIA has been funding a spy base in Ukraine. And for the past 10 years, the CIA has been using Ukraine as an important “intelligence partner” to spy on Russia. Paired with the news that Hungary is suddenly okay with allowing Sweden to join NATO, Glenn is left with only one conclusion: “There is a game being played here that I really don’t like.”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n51Kkb4p5ws

Keywords
ciaukraineglenn beckswedennatohungarysecretsworld war iiiproxy warspy basemilitary leadersintelligence partner
