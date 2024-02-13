Schecky Only - Battle Plan 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I knew a girl but then she left the world
I knew a guy but today he died
We used to get along but now they're all gone
I used to have a friend and now they're dead
So hard to be good, so easy to be bad
It's a endless battle and I'm going mad
War is on the shore and I need a battle plan
It's a endless fight I'm only a man
If you're reading this and feel like this sometimes, you're not alone. You've heard many cliches in your life I'm sure but the truth is You always have a friend in Jesus.
Ephesians 6:10-18