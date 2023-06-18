SPACE WEATHER - SUMMER SOLSTICE X CLASS FLARES = EARTHQUAKES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A solstice is an event that occurs when the Sun appears to reach its most northerly or southerly excursion relative to the celestial equator on the celestial sphere. Two solstices occur annually, around June 21 and December 21. In many countries, the seasons of the year are determined by the solstices and the equinoxes.
KEEP YOUR EYES ON THE SKIES.
-------------------
This is PRESENTLY TAKING PLACE (7:57 PM EDT) at the South PoleSome type of very large laser-type light is being emitted directly into space from the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/this-is-presently-taking-place-7-57-pm-edt-at-the-south-pole/
---------------
Breaking: “6.6 Quake Shakes Mexico, San Diego Thousands In The Dark”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D78phoQ-XfM/
---------------
M 7.2 - south of the Fiji Islands
---------------
---------------
Reports: Western Alaska without Internet or Cellular Service
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/reports-western-alaska-without-internet-or-cellular-service/