SPACE WEATHER - SUMMER SOLSTICE X CLASS FLARES = EARTHQUAKES
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
376 views • 06/19/2023

A solstice is an event that occurs when the Sun appears to reach its most northerly or southerly excursion relative to the celestial equator on the celestial sphere. Two solstices occur annually, around June 21 and December 21. In many countries, the seasons of the year are determined by the solstices and the equinoxes.

KEEP YOUR EYES ON THE SKIES.

-------------------

This is PRESENTLY TAKING PLACE (7:57 PM EDT) at the South PoleSome type of very large laser-type light is being emitted directly into space from the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/this-is-presently-taking-place-7-57-pm-edt-at-the-south-pole/

---------------

Breaking: “6.6 Quake Shakes Mexico, San Diego Thousands In The Dark”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D78phoQ-XfM/

M 6.4 - 105 km ESE of La Rivera, Mexico
Time - 2023-06-18 16:30:22 (UTC-04:00)
Location - 23.243°N 108.631°W
Depth - 10.0 km

---------------

M 7.2 - south of the Fiji Islands

2023-06-15 18:06:27 (UTC)
22.982°S 177.208°W
167.4 km depth

---------------

M 5.9 - 99 km ESE of Angoram, Papua New Guinea

Time - 2023-06-19 07:18:11 (UTC-04:00)
Location - 4.465°S 144.872°E
Depth - 21.2 km

---------------

Reports: Western Alaska without Internet or Cellular Service

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/reports-western-alaska-without-internet-or-cellular-service/













summer solsticespace weatherx class flares earthquakes are coming
