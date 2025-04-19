Hip Hop Psalms 2 The Nations Rage

Why Do The Nations Rage

[Verse 1]

Yo, listen up, here’s the story that unfolds,

In the depths of the scriptures, ancient truths are told.

Psalm 2 speaks on nations in a plot,

Kings in a fury, they connect the dots.

They gather around, thinking they're so wise,

But hear the voice, from the throne in the skies.

They try to break chains, shake off the control,

But the power of the Most High’s the ultimate goal.



[Chorus]

Why do the nations rage, why do they fight?

The Lord is on His throne, shining pure light.

Got the kings in a frenzy, thinking they’re the top,

But the plan’s already set, it’s never gonna stop.



[Verse 2]

They plotting and scheming, trying to take the crown,

But little do they know, it’s all coming down.

God laughs at their schemes, He’s the king of kings,

While they’re chasing shadows, He’s pulling the strings.

Rise up, O people, don’t lose your way,

In the face of the storm, let the truth sway.

The nations might plot, but the word is strong,

Psalm 2 is the anthem; it’s where we belong.



[Chorus]

Why do the nations rage, why do they fight?

The Lord is on His throne, shining pure light.

Got the kings in a frenzy, thinking they’re the top,

But the plan’s already set, it’s never gonna stop.



[Bridge]

It’s a struggle for power, but God’s got the key,

Emerging from darkness, we are set free.

In the streets, we proclaim, with hearts that ignite,

With faith in the truth, we’ll rise up and fight.



[Verse 3]

He said to me, “You are my son today,”

In the line of redemption, come what may.

Ask for the nations; they belong in His hands,

In this cosmic drama, God’s got the plans.

So let the kings rage, let them take their stand,

In the kingdom of heaven, we see where we land.

Hope in the struggle, strength in the word,

Psalm 2 is our battle, let your voice be heard.



[Chorus]

Why do the nations rage, why do they fight?

The Lord is on His throne, shining pure light.

Got the kings in a frenzy, thinking they’re the top,

But the plan’s already set, it’s never gonna stop.



[Outro]

So as we walk this path, let the message ring true,

In the chaos of the day, keep your eyes on the view.

With Psalm 2 in our hearts, we’ll never be lost,

In the midst of the struggle, there’s always a cost.

© 2025 David Paxton, The Hidden Day