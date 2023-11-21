© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Penguin
Sep 17, 2023
His Tiny Body Shivering In Cold, He Was Too Weak To Even Cried For Help...
This puppy was crashed by a car and someone left him there. Local people wanted to help but they don't have money. So they uploaded a VK video asked for help on our group. It's a long road but when we saw it we can't say NO. My heart was broken when I saw how bad his situation...
Credit To: Mutlu Patiler Uygulaması
Mutlu Patiler'de günde 2 dakika reklam izleyerek sokaktaki canlarımıza yardım edebilirsin.
İsimsiz kahramanlarımız arasına katıl👇
linktr.ee/mutlupatiler.app
#ThePenguin, #RescueEmaciatedPuppy, #PuppyRescue
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUiwAasX5XU