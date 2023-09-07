Morphic Resonance w/ Billy's Photo Album, Kali Yuga, Time, Conscious Evolution, Schumann Resonance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Morphic Resonance w/ Billy's Photo Album, Kali Yuga, Time, Conscious Celestial time- lots of planetary alignments in recent and upcoming years is no surprise considering where we are in the Galaxy; note the two solar eclipses in USA make an "X" with 7 "Salem" 's on each X; the path of totality of the eclipse on April 08, 2024, is expected to pass directly over Buffalo, NY and Uvalde, TX. Ancient death-cults caused recent tragedies in those cities, they were hits/sacrifices. Get familiar with cyclical time and morphic resonance #KnowYourEnemy #Quantum #Science Credits for referenced info, especially about morphic evolution, are mentioned and/or are in those videos. #EarthAlliance #DeleteTheElite #GoldenEra #KaliYuga
