"Unveiling Matthew 13: Why Scofield’s Corruption Collapse Shocks Believers"

"Unveiling Matthew 13: Why Scofield’s Hoax Collapse Shocks Believers"
📖 Visit: www.ChristLifeCenter.org
📧 Email: [email protected]
📲 Give by texting 73256 with the message ChristLifeCenter (one word).
🕙 In-Person Meeting: Sunday, 10:47 am at 9775 SW 87 Ave., Miami, FL
📞 Phone: 305-984-8477
email: [email protected]
Scofield’s Matthew 13 Mistake: Kingdom Chaos or Christ’s Victory?
Description:
Did C.I. Scofield twist Matthew 13 into a tale of kingdom chaos? In Part 1, we unveil how his Scofield Reference Bible claims a corrupted, delayed kingdom—clashing with the traditional view of Christ’s victory unfolding now. Explore Scofield’s dispensational lens, where the kingdom of heaven parables (Sower, Wheat and Tares) signal decline, not triumph. Was he wrong about Jesus’ message? We contrast his “mystery form” theory with scripture like “The kingdom is at hand” (Matt. 4:17) and traditional hope. Keywords: Scofield Matthew 13, dispensationalism critique, kingdom parables explained. Shocked yet? Subscribe for Part 2’s parable bombshell!