getting back your medical freedom from tyrants ~ let food be thy medicine ~
TheProphet-Barnebus
59 views • 6 months ago

In today's discussion we will discuss the issue of fowl play and the importance of using nutraceuticals and natural medicine as opposed to pharmaceuticals. We will talk on how the big pharma and the global elite will do their best to try and starve you out to carry out their depopulation agenda. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the highwire, which will be episode 414 fowl play.


References:

- the highwire 414 fowl play

  https://rumble.com/v6q8i7m-episode-414-fowl-play.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- TTAV: Presents Remedy

  https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html

  + https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/

- Dr Steven Greer

  https://drstevengreer.com/


vaccinescensorshipliesmaskflumeatmmrsocialbirdplayofrecallmisinformationdistancefunction19lockdowncovidgainmrnafowl
